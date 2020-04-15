Stalin wonders when Modi will answer questions on people's minds

Chennai: DMK President M.K. Stalin on Tuesday wondered when Prime Minister Narendra Modi would answer the questions arising in people's minds due to the nationwide lockdown.

Reacting to Modi's address to the nation on Tuesday wherein he announced to extend the nationwide lockdown till May 3, Stalin said the people had expected announcements relating to relief measures, cash and kind assistance and not advice.

Stalin said such announcements were not there in Modi's earlier addresses to the nation and they were not there on his address on Tuesday as well. According to him, the government should have announced its schemes to protect the people economically.

Stalin also said the central government decisions like centralised procurement of medical equipment, withdrawal of Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme funds and not giving money requested by the Tamil Nadu government are not in public interest.