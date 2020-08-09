Stand with truth, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot writes to MLAs

Jaipur: Ahead of the Rajasthan Assembly session scheduled to begin on August 14, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday wrote a letter to all MLAs, appealing to them to listen to the people's voice to save democracy and to stand by the truth.

The Chief Minister sought cooperation from them to what he called to fulfil the promises of development and prosperity of the desert state.

"Victory and defeat are part of elections. However, as a leader, you should stand with people. I hope you shall stand with the truth. People's mandate remains over and above everything. You should extend full cooperation in fulfilling promises made to the people. Leaders like Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, and Atalji also faced defeat in elections. However, they never weakened the democratic traditions and constitutional values," he added.

Gehlot alleged that even during the COVID-19 pandemic, a few of Congress MLAs along with the opposition lawmakers were engaged in a conspiracy to "destabilise our elected government, which is quite unfortunate".

Gehlot recalled that in 1993-96, attempts were made to topple the state government led by BJP leader Bhairon Singh Shekhawat by buying and selling MLAs.

"At that time, as Union Minister of State and state Congress President, I met then-Governor Baliram Bhagat and Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao and opposed the very idea of toppling the elected government, stating that this is against our democratic values. Even the people of this state would never want such a tradition to be established in Rajasthan," he added.

The Chief Minister maintained that six Bahujan Samaj Party MLAs joined the Congress in the state in the past by following all norms.

"They decided to merge with the Congress Legislature Party for forming a stable government and to ensure developmental work in their respective areas within the purview of law."

He ended his letter by saying that he is confident that all MLAs will stand with by truth and work for the development and prosperity of the state.