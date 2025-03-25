State Cong chief Dotasra accuses BJP govt in Rajasthan for delaying panchayat polls

Jaipur: Govind Singh Dotasra, the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) President, on Tuesday, accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Rajasthan government of violating the Constitution and delaying panchayat elections deliberately.

Speaking at a press conference, Dotasra alleged that the Rajasthan State Election Commission has become inactive under the current BJP government.

He said that the delimitation process should have been completed six months ago, but the state government has failed to act.

He also emphasised that elections must be held within five years, yet the state government is intentionally postponing them.

Dotasra pointed out the irregularities in Ganganagar, where elections were conducted in one ward, while another was left vacant.

He also criticised the BJP government for misleading the public under the pretext of "One State, One Election".

The state PCC Chief accused the BJP government of manipulating the delimitation process for political gains.

He claimed that an "undeclared committee" of BJP and RSS leaders -- namely Rajendra Rathore, Ghanshyam Tiwari, and Arun Chaturvedi --is influencing the process, sidelining the state cabinet committee.

He alleged that these leaders are pressuring Panchayati Raj officials to alter boundaries based on political convenience.

According to Dotasra, wards with strong Congress support are being made larger, while those favouring the BJP are shrinking.

He also accused the BJP-led state government of removing elected public representatives without due process, even in cases where the courts have granted a stay on their removal.

Asked about the revamping the party unit in Rajasthan, Dotasara announced that major organisational changes in Congress were imminent.

He said that vacant positions in the state Congress unit will be filled soon, and new district presidents will be appointed.

Dotasra also added that he will soon visit Delhi to discuss these proposals with the Congress high command.

"The Congress' organisation will be fully activated, and only hard working leaders will be given responsibilities," he said.



