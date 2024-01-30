Live
- 3 CRPF personnel killed in encounter with Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur
- Rs 1500cr sanctioned for infrastructure development in Gurugram
- L&T clocks 15% increase in Q3 net profit at Rs 2,947cr
- Leprosy Day 2024: History, significance, early signs, symptoms and diagnosis
- Padma Vibhushan Chiranjeevi honours Padma Awardees
- Mauni Amavasya: Check Date, Auspicious Timings And Rituals
- All education-related cases in Calcutta HC shifted from Justice Gangopadhyay’s bench
- Two brothers, considered big fish in drugs trade, held in Punjab
- No relief from bad air quality, AQI at 'severe' levels at several stations in Delhi
- 'Mechanic' that are useful to society: Minister Komatireddy Venkatareddy
Just In
State medical council registration mandatory for docs from outside practising in Bengal
Doctors with registrations from other states but currently practising in West Bengal will have to mandatorily get enrolled with the West Bengal Medical Council.
Kolkata: Doctors with registrations from other states but currently practising in West Bengal will have to mandatorily get enrolled with the West Bengal Medical Council.
This will not only be applicable for the doctors associated with the state-run hospitals, but also for doctors linked with private hospitals, including those running private chambers.
“A detailed notification in this regard will be issued shortly. As a first step, all the private hospitals in the state have been asked to furnish a list of the medical practitioners associated with them,” said an office-bearer of the state medical council.
It is learnt that in the initial stage, the big corporate hospitals in the state have been asked to furnish the details of the list of doctors associated with the state medical council within the next 15 days.
The hospital authorities have also been asked to furnish the details of Aadhaar and PAN cards of the doctors attached to them,
The office-bearer said that this move is aimed at making the doctors with registrations from other states accountable to the council in the event of any medical negligence case involving them.
City-based oral and maxillofacial surgeon Srijon Mukherjee told IANS that this condition of mandatory enrollment with the state medical council for all doctors practising in the state was always there.
“The only thing is that it was never strictly implemented. Probably, the state medical council is now going to implement the same more strictly. Whatever it might be, enrolment of all doctors practising in West Bengal irrespective of their state of registration with the state medical council is absolutely necessary. I agree with the council that it will help in fixing accountability in the event of any complaint of medical negligence,” he said.