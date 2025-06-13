State moving towards Viksit Odisha: Min

Dhenkanal: The State under Mohan Charan Majhi-led government is moving towards Viksit Odisha 2036, said Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra. Eleven years of performance of Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre and one year of performance of Majhi-led government in the State have been widely accepted by the people, he said.

Speaking at a press meet at BJP district office here on Wednesday, Mahapatra said the State government is marching ahead because people’s representatives are now taking the lead in taking decisions unlike the previous government in which one bureaucrat was taking decisions.

Now the State government is ready to implement Mukhya Mantri Sahari Yojana with expansion of NAC, Municipality and Metro areas, he said.

The minister said the Chief Minister has resolved 86 per cent of people’s grievances in the grievance cell. “We have recently opened a grievance cell in Sambalpur,” Mahapatra said.

The previous government was outsourcing jobs whereas the present State government is appointing regular employees, he said. District BJP president Rasa Bihari Behera, Dhenkanal Municipality chairperson Jayanti Patra and senior BJP leaders were present.