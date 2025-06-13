Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
State moving towards Viksit Odisha: Min
The State under Mohan Charan Majhi-led government is moving towards Viksit Odisha 2036, said Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra.
Dhenkanal: The State under Mohan Charan Majhi-led government is moving towards Viksit Odisha 2036, said Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra. Eleven years of performance of Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre and one year of performance of Majhi-led government in the State have been widely accepted by the people, he said.
Speaking at a press meet at BJP district office here on Wednesday, Mahapatra said the State government is marching ahead because people’s representatives are now taking the lead in taking decisions unlike the previous government in which one bureaucrat was taking decisions.
Now the State government is ready to implement Mukhya Mantri Sahari Yojana with expansion of NAC, Municipality and Metro areas, he said.
The minister said the Chief Minister has resolved 86 per cent of people’s grievances in the grievance cell. “We have recently opened a grievance cell in Sambalpur,” Mahapatra said.
The previous government was outsourcing jobs whereas the present State government is appointing regular employees, he said. District BJP president Rasa Bihari Behera, Dhenkanal Municipality chairperson Jayanti Patra and senior BJP leaders were present.