States need financial aid, not praise: Kerala Minister Thomas Isaac scoffs at PM

Thiruvananthapuram: Slamming PM Modi for not announcing any additional financial package to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac said it was not just praise which states wanted, but assistance to tide over the difficult situation.He told reporters here that that banks were charging heavy interest from states during the present crisis and the states expected financial assistance from the centre and not just praise.

"The Prime Minister, in his address to the nation, praised the states for the effective dealing of the pandemic. I feel that states just don't require praise alone, but financial assistance. When we approach banks for loans, the interest rate is nine per cent. Most of the states have limited the borrowing to Rs 500-1000 crore and started cutting off salaries or halting other developmental activities," he said.Mr Isaac said the lockdown extension would control the deadly virus and urged the centre to conduct intense testing in the country.He said the states will be constrained without additional resources.

Mr Isaac said the state cabinet would take a decision on restrictions during the second phase of lockdown, on Wednesday after the centre issues guidelines.The Minister said that though the situation in Kerala was improving, it was not the case in other parts of the country."It seems like the number of patients are doubling every four days. Lockdown is the only way to prevent it from spreading. Also we have a learned a lesson that we need more testing in our country," he said.