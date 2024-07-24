Statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji killing Afzal Khan to be installed at Pratapgad Fort

Mumbai: Days after the Maharashtra government brought back Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s 'Wagh Nakh' (tiger claws) from London's Victoria and Albert Museum for three years and put it on display at Satara, it announced on Wednesday that an 18-foot statute of the Maratha warrior king showing how he tore open Afzal Khan’s belly with the tiger claws will be installed at the base of iconic Pratapgad Fort in the district.

Afzal Khan was a 16th-century commander of the Adil Shahi dynasty, who was killed by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in a battle of bravery and astuteness.

"A statue commemorating Afzal Khan’s killing by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will be soon installed at the base of the Pratapgad Fort. The statue will be unveiled within a month as the work is now in the final stages. It will be a symbol of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s bravery," said Minister of Skill Development, Mangal Prabhat Lodha.

He was speaking on the occasion of Shiv Pratap Day, which is celebrated every year at the Pratapgad Fort to mark Afzal Khan’s killing by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Lodha said the battle of Pratapgad was fought on November 10, 1659, which is still admired by the followers of the Maratha warrior king.

"Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had invited Afzal Khan, who had made a move for self-governance, to Pratapgad for a discussion. When Shivaji Maharaj came to the canopy erected at the foot of Pratapgad, Afzal Khan attacked him.

"However, Shivaji Maharaj took out the stomach of Afzal Khan with the tiger claws and thereby repelled the 'Adilshahi' attack on 'Swarajya'. This story of the battle of Pratapgad is still being told to the new generation by the followers of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj," Lodha said.