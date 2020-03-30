Stay home to save nation: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said even in the most developed nations of the world, the Coronavirus patients are not able to get the treatments in the hospital due to the patients load, urging people to stay at home to save India from such situation.

"Even in America, the world's most developed country, Coronavirus patients are not getting treatment in the hospital.

The number of patients is so high.

If the country (India) has to be saved from these conditions, then there is only one way - stay inside the house and follow the lockdown. To avoid big trouble, small troubles will have to be faced," he tweeted in Hindi

Meanwhile Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said there was a "dangerous situation" in the entire country as the exodus of migrant workers continued, despite the ongoing 21-day lockdown.

Reacting to a news report on Twitter in Hindi, Sisodia said, "Exodus of migrant workers continues even today from Punjab and Haryana.

There is a dangerous situation in the entire country."

The Centre asked the state governments and Union Territory administrations on Sunday to effectively seal the state and district borders to stop the movement of migrant workers, who will be put under a 14-day quarantine for violating the lockdown.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also appealed to migrant workers not to go to their native places in the country's interest as they are also at the risk of being infected with the coronavirus in large gatherings.

Kejriwal on Monday said intense patrolling on Delhi's borders has been initiated to prevent movement of migrant workers in the national capital during the ongoing 21-day lockdown period.

He said an alarming situation had arisen after a large number of people gathered in Kaushambi bordering Delhi's Anand Vihar over rumours that buses were stationed there to take migrant workers to their home states.

The situation is under control now but some people are still trying to enter Delhi. Therefore, patrolling has been intensified in border areas of the city, the chief minister said.