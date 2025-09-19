Stone laid for hockey astroturf at H Katapali

Jharsuguda: The foundation stone for the much-awaited hockey astroturf was laid in the stadium at H Katapali in Jharsuguda. The event marks a major step towards boosting sports infrastructure and promoting hockey in the district.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari attended the event as the chief guest.

Bargarh MP Pradeep Purohit, Jharsuguda MLA Tankadhar Tripathy and District Collector Kunal Motiram Chavan were among others present on the occasion.

The dignitaries assured full support for the promotion of hockey and development of sports in Jharsuguda.

The project is being funded through the District Mineral Foundation (DMF). In 2023, Rs 10 crore was sanctioned for modernisation of the hockey ground of which Rs 8.5 crore will be spent on laying astroturf thus fulfilling a long-cherished dream of the local hockey players.