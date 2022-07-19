Stormy start to Monsoon session

New Delhi: The Monsoon session of Parliament got off to a stormy start on Monday leading to adjournment of the two Houses without transacting much business following an Opposition uproar over issues ranging from price rise to the Agnipath scheme.

The uproar broke out even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the MPs before the start of the parliamentary proceedings to make the session as productive as possible and called for debate, criticism and analysis for positive contribution to policies and decisions. In a lighter vein, he remarked that in Delhi rains have begun, but the heat outside is not reducing and wondered whether the heat will come down inside Parliament.

Presiding over his last session as Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, M Venkaiah Naidu also urged the MPs to be "different and better" than they were in the last five years when 57 per cent of House sittings were partly or fully disrupted. Naidu's five-year term as Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman ends on August 10.

Speaking to reporters, Modi said Parliament functions and takes best decisions with everyone's 'prayaas' (efforts) and urged parliamentarians to make full use of this session in national interest.

"We always consider the House an efficient medium of dialogue, a pilgrimage place. Where there is dialogue with an open mind, there are fierce debates if needed, there is also criticism and by very good analysis of things a very positive contribution can be made to policies and decisions," the PM added.

He urged all MPs to undertake deep thinking and discussion and make the House as productive and fruitful as possible. "For that everyone's contribution is needed. Democracy functions with everyone's 'prayaas' (efforts), House functions with everyone's 'prayaas', House takes the best decisions with everyone's 'prayaas'. And therefore, to enhance the dignity of the House, while fulfilling our duties, we should make the most of this session in national interest," Modi said.

Subject to exigencies of government business, the Monsoon Session will conclude on August 12. The morning session of the Lok Sabha was adjourned to allow members to vote in the presidential election even as opposition members tried to raise some issues.