Strong Alert For Indians In Nepal Amid Growing Violence After Social Media Ban

India expressed grave concern on Tuesday over the worsening unrest in Nepal, where at least 19 people have lost their lives amid protests. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated that it is closely observing the situation and is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of young lives. It extended condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a quick recovery to those injured.

India reaffirmed its role as a close neighbor and partner, urging all parties to exercise restraint and resolve conflicts through peaceful dialogue. The MEA also highlighted the reimposition of curfews in Kathmandu and other cities and advised Indian nationals in Nepal to remain alert and comply with local guidelines.

The unrest erupted after the Nepalese government lifted a controversial ban on social media platforms, sparking widespread protests. Security forces reportedly fired on demonstrators in Kathmandu and Itahari, resulting in multiple casualties and injuries. Protesters, many of them students, are demanding the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, accusing him of corruption and authoritarian governance.

Eyewitnesses and victims' families have voiced their grief and anger. A retired army officer reported his son missing after being targeted by police during the crackdown, while student protesters called for continued demonstrations until the government changes.

In response, Prime Minister Oli lifted the social media ban but blamed outside interests for the violence. He announced investigations, financial aid for victims’ families, and free medical treatment for the injured. Despite these measures, protests persist, with demonstrators insisting on the resignation of the Prime Minister.