Students explore rare minerals

Jharsuguda: The Department of Science of Laxminarayan College, Jharsuguda, organised an educational field visit for students of Physics and Chemistry to Pandakimal Atomic Energy and Rare Minerals Exploration Centre.

The visit took place at Kuleibira block where students gained practical insights into scientific applications.

During the visit, the students explored the rare minerals present in the district, their industrial applications and the importance of their conservation for the future. Eminent atomic scientists, including Ankit Kumar Gupta, Dipayan Sahu, Ayush Kumar and Randip Tiwari guided the students through various scientific projects and real-world applications.

A quiz competition was also conducted as part of the programme.

Ashutosh Panda (Chemistry) secured first position, Sangeeta Pradhan (Physics) bagged second place and Nandini Pradhan (Physics) got third position in the competition.

The students were accompanied by faculty members Saudamini Pandey (Chemistry), Vijendra Jyotish, Bharat Bhavesh Pati, Priyadarshini Singh and Purnima Chaudhary.