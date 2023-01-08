Studying abroad not just about degrees

New Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram/Chennai: As the University Grants Commission (UGC) gave its nod to allow foreign universities to set up their campuses in India, there seems to be opposition coming from southern states of Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Also, Indian campuses of foreign universities may not be a preferred choice for many who see foreign degrees also as a steppingstone for migration to another country, according to experts. "More students go because the studies in foreign countries give them advantage to get job opportunity to settle in those countries, so the Indian campuses of such universities will not be of any help to retain them," they say.

According to a recent survey by INTO University Partnerships, almost eight in 10 Indian students (76 per cent to be precise) look at a study abroad plan to work and settle overseas after completing their international degree.

According to the Kerala State Higher Education Council, the state government would be able to intervene in the course structure, academic standards, exam pattern and fees of foreign universities.

The state government could also deny recognition to the certificates of the universities refusing to follow its directives. This would hamper the prospects of students holding these certificates for higher studies and employment.

However, it is pointed out that if the Central government enacts a law on foreign universities, states would be unable to restrict them. Meanwhile, Kerala Higher Education Council Vice-Chairman Dr Rajan Gurukkal said the outflow of students from Kerala to foreign educational institutions will not cease even if foreign universities open their campuses in the state. "Most Keralite students prefer to study abroad with the aim of gaining employment and settling down in foreign countries. Foreign university campuses in Kerala cannot end this trend.

But if we can attract foreign students to these campuses, it will be a gain for the state," he said. Tamil Nadu also opposed UGC's move for foreign universities. In fact, Tamil Nadu is yet to approve the Central government's National Education Policy (NEP) of 2020. In place of NEP, Tamil Nadu has announced that it would implement a State Education Policy (SEC) in the state from the coming academic year.

According to the Tamil Nadu Education Department, instead of inviting foreign universities to India, the standards of universities in the country have to be improved to international levels.

Meanwhile, academicians have asked the UGC to ensure a level playing field for domestic institutions in light of the fact that its draft norms give full autonomy to foreign university campuses in the country in collecting fees and deciding admission criteria.

The UGC draft norms give unfair advantage to foreign universities over Indian institutions which are governed by UGC norms, the academicians said, adding that the UGC must ensure that those among the top 100 NIRF Indian universities are empowered with the same levels of autonomy.

At present, there are no regulations regarding scheduled or minority-category reservations in private universities. Even though a draft bill in this regard was prepared in 2019, there was no follow-up.