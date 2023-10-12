Sukesh Chandrashekhar wrote a letter again on the arrest of Sanjay Singh and made several allegations

New Delhi: Sukesh Chandrashekhar, a conman jailed in Delhi's Mandoli jail, on Thursday has written an open letter to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. In his letter, Thug Sukesh makes several allegations about the recent arrest of Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh.

Not only that, but he has referred to the AAP MP as a "financial accountant" in the past. Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is now imprisoned in Delhi's Mandoli jail, began his letter by stating that "the truth prevails" and that recent instances have "scared" Kejriwal and his allies. He said that Singh's detention had agitated Kejriwal. Their concerns have been exposed in front of everyone.

He alluded to a "Pandora Box" being opened, stating that "everything will be exposed." With the arrest of Sanjay Singh, I've seen how fearful and frightened you are, and the entire country has witnessed it, he wrote. Satyender Jain was accused of continuing to engage in illicit operations in a press release issued by his lawyer, Anant Malik.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar states that Satyendra is now out on medical interim bail, but he is issuing threats and proposals at the request of CA. Jain has clearly misused his temporary medical bail. He's using the phone to manage his illegal money and is silencing the witness. CM is also giving me threats via a jail officer, and I will provide a screenshot of this threatening call as soon as possible.

According to Thug Chandrashekhar's letter, two more former associates will "go" before the "grand finale" following Sanjay Singh. The truth about CM Saheb will be revealed very soon. The letter further stated that no threat from Kejriwal or Jain will prevent them from exposing him and providing all proof against his associates. I'm going to expose everyone.