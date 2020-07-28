Sultry weather in Delhi; rain forecast for Wednesday, Thursday

New Delhi: The national capital reeled under sultry weather on Tuesday, with no rain recorded in the city.

However, the weatherman has forecast moderate to heavy rains for Wednesday and Thursday. The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded a maximum temperature of 37.5 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal.

The maximum temperature oscillated between 37 and 39 degrees Celsius in most parts of the city. Humidity levels shot up to 95 per cent, causing inconvenience to residents. Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre, said, "The monsoon trough will be close to Delhi-NCR from Tuesday evening to Thursday."

"During this period, southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea and easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal will reach Haryana, Delhi-NCR, West Uttar Pradesh and northeast Rajasthan. "Under the influence of these systems, heavy to very heavy rainfall will occur over these areas," he said.