Sunak, wife pray at Akshardham Temple

New Delhi: Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Sunday visited the Akshardham temple here with his wife Akshata Murty and said it is not only a place of worship but also a landmark that portrays India’s values.

The couple spent 45 minutes at the temple, offering prayers and learning about its architecture and history, according to the temple management.

They reached the temple dedicated to Swaminarayan, believed to be an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, around 6:45 am and walked barefoot from the reception area to the main temple complex -- a distance of about 150 metres. Sunak, who was dressed in a crisp white shirt and navy blue trousers, and his wife, who paired a beige kurta with a bright pink dupatta and loose pants, were accorded a traditional welcome at the temple.

Walking around the temple, the British prime minister shared his thoughts with his hosts. “My wife and I were delighted to visit Swaminarayan Akshardham for darshan and puja this morning. We were amazed and awed by the beauty of this temple and its universal message of peace, harmony and becoming a better human being,” the temple authorities quoted Sunak as saying in a statement.

“This is not only a place of worship but a landmark that also portrays India’s values, culture and contributions to the world,” he said. The UK PM said these values and culture are seen in the “positive contributions the British-Indian community makes to the UK”, he added.