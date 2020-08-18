Supreme Court Collegium recommends 6 advocates as Delhi HC judges

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde has recommended the elevation of six advocates as judges of the Delhi High Court.

Along with Bobde, Justices N.V. Ramana, Arun Mishra, R.F. Nariman and U.U. Lalit make up the Collegium.

In a meeting held on Monday, the collegium recommended the elevation of advocates Jasmeet Singh, Amit Bansal, Tara Vitasta Ganju, Anish Dayal, Amit Sharma, and Mini Pushkarna -- as judges of the Delhi High Court.

It has earlier approved the proposals to elevate certain judicial officers and advocates as judges of the High Courts of Allahabad, Kerala, and Gujarat.

In a meeting held on August 14, the collegium recommended the elevation of judicial officers Subhash Chand, Sanjay Kumar Pachori, Subhash Chandra Sharma, and Saroj Yadav as Judges of the Allahabad High Court.

The Collegium also approved the proposal for elevation of advocates Ziyad Rahman and Murali Purushothaman, and judicial officers Kauser Edappagath and Karunakaran Babu as Judges of the Kerala High Court.

It also gave its nod to elevate advocates Nirzarkumar Sushilkumar Desai, Vaibhavi Devang Nanavati, and Nikhil Shreedharan Kariel as Judges of the Gujarat High Court.

The collegium decisions are avilable on the court's website.