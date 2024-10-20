Supreme Court Dismisses Petition Against Isha Foundation; Foundation Responds to Allegations

In a recent judgment, the Supreme Court dismissed a petition filed against the Isha Foundation, a decision that has been met with welcome relief from the organization. In response to the ruling, an official spokesperson for the foundation expressed strong disapproval of what they perceive as a misuse of the court's powers, asserting that it has falsely tarnished the image of the organization.

The allegations made against the Isha Foundation and its founder, Sadhguru, have been characterized as unfounded and completely false, according to the foundation's representatives. They emphasized that Isha Foundation operates within the framework of the law and does not engage in any illegal activities.



Despite the court's ruling, the foundation has raised concerns about the continuation of false allegations circulating in the media and public discourse. The spokesperson issued a stern warning, stating that if the dissemination of these fabricated claims does not cease immediately, the foundation will pursue all available legal avenues to protect its reputation.



The foundation reiterated its commitment to transparency and adherence to legal standards, and remains hopeful that the truth will prevail in light of the Supreme Court's recent decision.

