Supreme Court Halts Recording Of Statements In Manipur Viral Video Case

The Supreme Court has instructed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to halt the recording of statements from the two women victims involved in the Manipur viral video case until the main case is heard.



During the previous hearing on Monday, the apex court acknowledged the gravity of violence against women in strife-torn Manipur, characterizing it as an "unprecedented magnitude." However, the court declined to address a plea regarding similar alleged incidents of violence against women in opposition-governed states such as West Bengal, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Kerala.

Lawyer Bansuri Swaraj, representing some parties in the case, argued that the incidents of violence against women in West Bengal also deserve attention, and the mechanism being developed to address the issue should be extended to other states.

The Supreme Court expressed its concern about the situation in Manipur, stating that there is a complete breakdown of law and order in the state. The Court observed that the state police's investigative capabilities have been rendered ineffective, and they have lost control over maintaining law and order.

Meanwhile, the court will continue to assess the situation during its hearings and make appropriate decisions regarding the Manipur viral video case and its potential implications on violence against women in the region and other states.

However, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has requested a meeting with President Droupadi Murmu on behalf of the opposition to address the Manipur issue. The opposition parties have been urging for a comprehensive discussion on the violence in Manipur in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, and they seek a statement from the Prime Minister in Parliament.

Now, they have sought the President's intervention, asserting that the violence in the northeastern state, which is ruled by the BJP, is ongoing, and numerous lives have been lost.

A delegation comprising 21 opposition MPs has visited the strife-torn state to brief the leaders of the INDIA alliance about the situation. The delegation toured the affected regions and met with people in relief camps in both the hills and the valley.