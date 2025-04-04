Supreme Court judges to make assets public

New Delhi: All the Supreme Court judges have unanimously decided to make their assets public, in a development to ensure transparency in judiciary.

The apex court judges, in a full court meeting, decided that they will disclose their assets and the data will be uploaded on the court's website. The decision was taken at a full court meeting held on April 1. It was, however, clarified that placing the declaration of assets on the Supreme Court website will be on a voluntary basis.

"The full court of the Supreme Court of India had resolved that judges should make a declaration of their assets on assuming office and whenever any acquisition of a substantial nature is made, to the Chief Justice. This also includes declaration(s) by the Chief Justice of India.

Placing the declaration of assets on the Supreme Court website will be on a voluntary basis," the top court's website said.

As per the information as many as 30 judges out of 33 judges have submitted their declarations.

The development comes in the backdrop of the recent controversy surrounding the judiciary, especially after a huge cash pile was allegedly discovered when a fire broke out at the residence of Justice Yashwant Varma, then Delhi High Court judge, now shifted to the Allahabad High Court. Justice Varma is facing in-house inquiry. He has been assigned no judicial work since the probe started.