Supreme Court orders deletion of banner with PM's picture from official emails

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has ordered removal a banner of the Union government with a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from its official e-mails.

According to a senior officer familiar with the development, a photograph of the Prime Minister, along with slogan "sabka sath sabka vikas sabka vishwas", was attached at the foot of the official emails by the National Informatics Centre (NIC).

The NIC has been directed to use the picture of the top court instead.

Some of the lawyers practicing in the top court had lodged a complaint regarding this issue.

A top court official said: "Late last evening it was brought to the notice of the Registry of the Supreme Court of India that the official emails of the Supreme Court of India were carrying an image as footer which has no connection whatsoever with the functioning of the judiciary."

He further added that NIC, which provides the email services to the apex court, was directed to drop that image from the footer of the emails originating from the Supreme Court. "It was further directed to use the picture of the Supreme Court of India, instead. NIC has since complied with the directions of the SCI," he said.