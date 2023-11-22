Supreme Court Orders Delhi Government To Divert ₹415 Crore From Advertising Budget For RRTS Project

The Supreme Court, in a recent directive, has mandated the Delhi government to fulfill its financial commitment of ₹415 crore towards the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project by November 28. Emphasizing the urgency of compliance, the court warned that in the event of a failure to transfer the specified amount within the given timeframe, the funds would be diverted from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's advertising budget for the current fiscal year.



This stern reminder comes after a previous order in July, where the Supreme Court had granted the Delhi government a two-month grace period to settle its dues for the RRTS project. Expressing dissatisfaction with the lack of adherence to its previous directive, the court questioned the reasons behind the non-compliance and declared its intention to freeze the government's advertising budget until the outstanding sum was paid.

In response to the court's stance, the AAP government assured that it would allocate budgetary resources towards the RRTS project. Despite this commitment, the Supreme Court conveyed its necessity to instruct the redirection of funds earmarked for advertising purposes to the specified project. This decision is reported to be held in abeyance for a week.

The court underscored the significance of timely financial contributions to national projects like the RRTS and criticized the Delhi government for its failure to promptly settle the balance amount, citing a previous order from April. Noting the government's claim of financial constraints due to the discontinuation of the goods and service tax compensation scheme by the BJP-led Central government, the court highlighted that substantial sums, totaling ₹1,100 crore, had been expended on advertising over the past three financial years.

The court cautioned against vacillating on the matter and urged the Delhi government to demonstrate commitment to infrastructure development. It also referenced the recent inauguration of the priority section of the RRTS corridor by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a reminder of the project's significance and the need for timely financial support.