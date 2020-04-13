Supreme Court Quashes Plea Seeking Nationalisation Of Healthcare Sector

The Supreme Court of India on Monday observed that it cannot order the government to nationalise the healthcare sector in the country to fight the coronavirus pandemic sweeping through the country. The court observed that it cannot order the government to take over private hospitals, pointing out that the government had already done so in some instances.

An apex court bench comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan and Ravindra Bhat was hearing a petition seeking the court's directions to the government to nationalise the healthcare sector in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic. Solicitor-General of India Tushar Mehta submitted to the apex court to dismiss the petition, which the Bench described as misconceived.

The court further told the petitioner Amit Dwivedi that the other prayer of his on free testing of COVID-19 was being heard separately. The Supreme Court further said that the government was taking all the necessary steps and that the authorities were fighting the battle against COVID-19 effectively.

The petitioner pointed out that the allocation of budgets to the healthcare sector was highly insufficient and sought the nationalisation of private hospitals to wage the fight against the coronavirus pandemic more effectively. Dwivedi highlighted the fact that in the year 2020, India allocated a mere 1.6% of its total budget to public health. The petition also mentioned the poor quality of the public health system in the country.