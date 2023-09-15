Supreme Court refuses to urgently list plea seeking legal action against Stalin Jr over his controversial statements on 'Sanatan Dharma'

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to pass any orders directing urgent listing of a plea seeking directions to Tamil Nadu government to register FIR against its minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and the organisers of the "Sanatana Dharma Eradication Conference."

A bench, headed by CJI D.Y. Chandrachud, declined to accede to the unlisted mentioning made by senior advocate Dama Seshadri Naidu and asked him to follow the procedure enumerated under the SoP providing for urgent listing of the matters.

The plea, filed through advocate G. Balaji, sought a declaration that participation of the State Ministers in the Sanatana Dharma Eradication Conference held on September 2, was unconstitutional being violative of Articles 25 and 26 of the Constitution of India.

Further, it sought investigation by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to enquire if there is any element of terror funding involved from across the border & outside India especially Sri Lanka Tamil LTTE funds.

Also, the petition demanded that these conferences against any Hindu dharma should not take place in secondary schools of the state as per the judgment of the Supreme Court judgement in the hijab case.

This plea is likely to come up for hearing on September 22.

Earlier, a similar application seeking initiation of legal action against Stalin Jr. over his controversial statements was filed by a Delhi-based advocate . That plea had also sought contempt action against Delhi Police for not implementing top court’s guidelines by not acting upon the complaint filed with the national capital’s police against the “hate speech” made by the son of TN Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

On September 5, a group of 262 eminent citizens, including former high court judges, bureaucrats, and war veterans had written a letter to the Chief Justice of India requesting him to take suo moto cognisance of the alleged hate speech made by Udhayanidhi Stalin.