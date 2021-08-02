Survey of illegal constructions in Aravalis begins

Gurugram: Following the Supreme Court's order, the Gurugram Forest department has started a survey of illegal constructions in the Aravali range.

Gurugram Forest officials claimed that after the completion of the survey, which is likely to be completed in a week, an action plan will be prepared by identifying illegal constructions.

According to the officials, nearly 5,000 illegal farmhouses, houses and other structures have come up in Sohna and Gurugram.

The Haryana Pollution Control Board has filed a petition in the apex court against 600 of these illegal structures while 1,000 have been served notices by the Gurugram District administration.

Recently, 430 illegal farmhouses were identified by the Haryana Pollution Control Board and their list was submitted to the Sohna Municipal Council.

The city council has also given notice to 350 such illegal structures and action has been taken against nearly 40. Despite this, the district administration as well as Sohna Municipal Council failed to stop illegal constructions and are not getting rid of illegal encroachments in the Aravali range.

"Efforts are being made to comply with the orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the Supreme Court. The department is making a full-proof plan to take action against such illegal encroachments," said a state Forest official requesting anonymity.

As per a recent Forest department survey, there are at least 500 such farmhouses built illegally on Aravali land in Gurugram, concentrated in areas like Gwal Pahari, Gairatpur Bas, Sohna, Raisina and Manesar.

"After the fresh directives of the Supreme Court, the survey of illegal structures is being conducted again in Aravalis. Once the survey will be completed, action will be taken as per the available information. The work of serving notices is being done continuously," Rajeev Tejyan, Forest Divisional Official told IANS.