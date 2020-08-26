Sushant Singh Rajput case: Hospital gets notice for allowing Rhea Chakraborty in morgue 

Mumbai: In a fresh turn of developments in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) has sent a notice to Cooper Hospital and Mumbai Police for allowing actor Rhea Chakraborty to enter the hospital's mortuary and seek details of the regulation following which she was allowed, said MA Sayeed, MSHRC chief.

Sandip Shridhar, Rajput's CA, arrived at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) guest house in Santacruz for questioning, where the CBI team investigating the actor's death case, is staying.

Meanwhile, Rajput's friend and cook Siddharth Pithani and Neeraj respectively also arrived at the DRDO guest house for further questioning. The two were also called in for questioning on Monday as well.

Also, a team of Mumbai Police had also arrived at the guest house yesterday and left after some time. A team of Enforcement Directorate on August 3 questioned Shridhar "about the transactions regarding bank accounts of Rajput. The ED has recorded his statement and will question further if required," an official had told ANI.

The ED had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor's death case after a First Information Report was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against actor Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28.