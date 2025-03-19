Live
Suspect who attacked YouTuber’s house injured in police encounter
Chandigarh: After Amritsar, the suspect, who attacked the residence of a YouTuber with a grenade-like object, was injured in a police encounter in Punjab’s Jalandhar on Tuesday.
Official sources told IANS that Superintendent of Police (Rural) Gurmeet Singh inspected the encounter spot.
On Sunday, an object resembling a grenade was thrown at the residence of a YouTuber, Rozer Sandhu, in Maqsudan, Jalandhar, but fortunately, did not cause any damage. A Pakistani gangster had claimed responsibility for the Sunday attack.
Soon after the attack incident, two videos emerged on social media -- one in which a Pakistani gangster, Shahzad Bhatti, claimed that he attacked the YouTuber for allegedly using derogatory language against the Muslim community.
Another 18-second clip purportedly shows a man sitting in a car, giving directions to throw a grenade-like object.
A day earlier, a suspect in the hand grenade attack on the Thakur Dwara temple in Amritsar on the night of March 15 was killed and a policeman was injured in an exchange of fire.
The suspect, Gursiddak, alias Siddique, was killed, while his accomplice, Vishal, fled from the scene.
Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav had said police teams tracked the suspects in Rajasansi, on the outskirts of Amritsar.
The accused opened fire, injuring Head Constable Gurpreet Singh and striking Inspector Amolak Singh’s turban.