Suspected bomb found on bus in Nagpur, neutralised

Nagpur: Panic gripped the Ganeshpeth locality here after a suspected 'live bomb' was detected on a stationary bus of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) on Wednesday, officials said.

The explosive was found 'planted' in the bus which had arrived here from Gadchiroli two days ago and the vehicle was parked in the depot premises.

On learning of the unknown object, the bus terminus officials immediately summoned the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), which rushed a team of experts to the spot, even as the people in and around the depot were vacated to a safe distance.

The BDDS expert was seen holding the suspected explosive device and taking it away for inspection and further investigations in the police van.

A video of the BDDS operation has surfaced on social media and the suspected bomb was reportedly neutralised later.