Swami Chidanand Saraswati opposes 'fatwa' against Sara Ali Khan for Kedarnath visit

Haridwar: Spiritual Head of Parmarth Niketan Ashram, Swami Chidanand Saraswati, on Friday, opposed the 'fatwa' issued by a Muslim cleric against Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan for offering prayers at the Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand, saying that such rulings should not be issued against anyone following the "path of virtue".

All India Muslim Jamaat National President Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi issued a fatwa against Sara Ali Khan, declaring her visit and offering of prayers at the Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand, as 'haram (forbidden)' and 'najayaz (impermissible)' under Sharia law.

Addressing reporters in Haridwar, Swami Saraswati said, "I believe 'fatwas' should not be issued against anyone. If a person has committed a sin, one can understand the concern. But issuing a 'fatwa' against someone who is following a path of virtue is difficult to understand."

"I do not know all the details, but I would say that anyone who does something good, follows a positive path, works for the welfare of society or helps others should be appreciated, not targeted with 'fatwas'," he said.

Meanwhile, Swami Jitendranand Saraswati, General Secretary of the Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti, added, "This is a matter for Muslim clerics. They can stop women of their community (from visiting temples).

"We have clearly said that if Islam believes Muslim boys should participate in our Dandiya celebrations, then why only boys? Why shouldn't their entire families participate? Why shouldn't their daughters join as well?"

Citing the Madras High Court's ruling that Agamic Hindu temples are not tourist destinations but places of pilgrimage, the seer said, "As for Sara Ali Khan...people can visit if they have faith, but they must demonstrate that faith."

Notably, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has ruled that non-Hindus sporting religious markers of other faiths and not affirming reverence for the deity concerned cannot be allowed into the premises of Agamic temples, extending existing restrictions beyond the areas around the flagstaff.

On Thursday, Maulana Barelvi, who issued the 'fatwa' to the Bollywood actress, defended his decision.

Speaking to IANS, the cleric said, "I have received information that film actress Sara Ali Khan visited Kedarnath (Temple) and performed acts of worship. If she truly did this from the heart, then the rulings of Sharia apply to her, because she is a Muslim, and for a Muslim, visiting a temple and engaging in acts of worship falls under the category of shirk (polytheism); it is 'najayaz' (impermissible) and 'haram' (forbidden)."

"Sara Ali Khan has committed an impermissible and forbidden act; therefore, according to Sharia, she is required to perform 'Tauba' (repent)," he stated.

Incidentally, Sara Ali Khan is the daughter of Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan and his ex-wife Amrita Singh.



