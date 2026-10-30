Swami Dayanand Saraswati Death Anniversary 2026: Remembering The Founder Of Arya Samaj And His Reformist Legacy

October 30, 2026 is the 143rd death anniversary of Swami Dayanand Saraswati. He was a popular philosopher, spiritual leader and social reformer of Hindus and was a significant figure in the religious and social resurgence of India. He was the founder of Arya Samaj in 1875 on the basis of the Vedic values, rational thinking, social equality.

Dayanand Saraswati was very firm and against a number of religions practices of the Hindus and tried to eradicate the inequalities in the society. His ideas on education, women's rights and self-government influenced the fledging Indian nationalism as well.

Swami Dayanand Saraswati was born on 12th February, 1824, in Tankara, Gujarat to Karshanji Lalji Tiwari and Yashodabai. He got a early training in Sanskrit, the Vedas and the Hindu scriptures.

He had a major turning point in his life when he was around the age of 14. The incident and the questions were raised in his mind during Shivaratri. He saw a mouse eating the food that was offered before an idol of Shiva on that day and he started to doubt the idol worship. From that point on he started searching for something more spiritual.

Later he set out to escape home and roam throughout India, learning religious philosophy and meeting spiritual masters. He went to Mathura, where he became a pupil of Swami Virajanand Saraswati who gave a boost to his devotion to Vedic knowledge and religious reform.

Foundation of Arya Samaj

Dayanand Saraswati was the founder of Arya Samaj at Bombay in 1875. Its purpose was to propagate the ideas of Vedic philosophy, truth, knowledge and social equality.

He felt that religious practices should be based on reason and teachings of the Vedas. He condemned the worship of idols, excessive rituals and superstitions and wanted people to worship the one Supreme God without any form.

Programs in social reform and education

Dayanand Saraswati opposed to the discrimination based on caste, untouchability, child marriage, etc. He advocated for women education, widow remarriage and raising the standards of poor and backward communities.

He also stressed on the need for education blending spiritual and modern education. His vision was carried forward by his followers in the Dayanand Anglo-Vedic (DAV) educational movement after his death. The first DAV School was opened in Lahore in 1886 with Mahatma Hansraj as its headmaster.

The works of literature and the ideas of nationalism

His most influential writing was Satyarth Prakash, an explanation of his interpretation of the Vedic teachings and an attack on religious practices he felt were irrational. He is also an author of rigvedadi bhashya bhumika, sanskar vidhi etc.

He is also the founder of the Paropkarini Sabha, which was formed in 1882 to publish and preserve his writings and the Vedic texts.

His ideas of self-government and call for revival of Vedic values had an impact on the nationalist movement. He is also known to have used the term India for Indians in reference to Swaraj in 1876.

Death and Enduring Legacy

Swami Dayanand Saraswati was allegedly poisoned and died on 30th October, 1883. The claim was never substantiated in court, though.

He has left his legacy with the Arya Samaj, the DAV schools and the reform organisations. His thoughts also shaped the ideology of various personalities which were linked with the freedom movement of India such as Lala Lajpat Rai, Subhas Chandra Bose, Bhagat Singh and Shyamji Krishna Varma.

His efforts in religious reform, education and social equality are significant aspects of India's recent history and his contributions will continue to be remembered on his 143rd death anniversary.