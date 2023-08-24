Live
- PM Modi's Antyodaya vision presented in front of G20 countries, says Goyal
- Heavy rain to continue over northeast, Sub-Himalayan Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar for next 3 days
- Samsung Galaxy S23 FE may launch in September; details
- Bengal govt faces Calcutta HC ire for unnecessarily resisting public meetings of Oppn
- Three of family killed in road accident in Haryana's Bhiwani
- No irregularities in voter list, Chandrababu Naidu making baseless allegations says Adimulapu Suresh
- Municipality recruitment case: 'Will go to CBI office on scheduled day if not caught in emergency', says Sujit Bose
- Doctors call for reducing air pollution to tackle dementia risk
- Six nations to join BRICS grouping from Jan 1, 2024
- G20 summit: Delhi L-G reviews preparedness at ITPO, Rajghat and Bhairon Marg
Just In
Talcher-Sambalpur super critical doubling line work completed
Bhubaneswar: The construction work for Super Critical Doubling work of Talcher-Sambalpur rail line was completed on Wednesday. Commissioner of Railway...
Bhubaneswar: The construction work for Super Critical Doubling work of Talcher-Sambalpur rail line was completed on Wednesday. Commissioner of Railway Safety, South Eastern circle, A M Chowdhary, inspected the doubling and electrification work between Sambalpur City and Sambalpur section (6.10 km) in Sambalpur Division on Wednesday.
He inspected safety-related aspects like overhead equipment, signal and telecommunication equipment and railway track and also conducted a speed trial between Sambalpur City and Sambalpur Stations, a release from East Coast Railway (ECoR) said. After doubling and electrification of this section, it will further facilitate the smooth running of trains.
Divisional Railway Manager, Sambalpur, Vineet Singh, Chief Administrative Officer (Con), East Coast Railway, P Sreenivas and other senior officials from ECoR Headquarters and Sambalpur Division were also present during the inspection. General Manager Manoj Sharma advised officials concerned to focus on speedy completion of various project works along with Super Critical Doubling projects like Talcher and Sambalpur Doubling.