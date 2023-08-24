Talcher-Sambalpur super critical doubling line work completed

Bhubaneswar: The construction work for Super Critical Doubling work of Talcher-Sambalpur rail line was completed on Wednesday. Commissioner of Railway Safety, South Eastern circle, A M Chowdhary, inspected the doubling and electrification work between Sambalpur City and Sambalpur section (6.10 km) in Sambalpur Division on Wednesday.

He inspected safety-related aspects like overhead equipment, signal and telecommunication equipment and railway track and also conducted a speed trial between Sambalpur City and Sambalpur Stations, a release from East Coast Railway (ECoR) said. After doubling and electrification of this section, it will further facilitate the smooth running of trains.

Divisional Railway Manager, Sambalpur, Vineet Singh, Chief Administrative Officer (Con), East Coast Railway, P Sreenivas and other senior officials from ECoR Headquarters and Sambalpur Division were also present during the inspection. General Manager Manoj Sharma advised officials concerned to focus on speedy completion of various project works along with Super Critical Doubling projects like Talcher and Sambalpur Doubling.