Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji's Bail Plea Denied In Cash-For-Jobs Scandal

A Chennai court, on Wednesday, rejected the bail plea of Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji, who stands accused in an alleged cash-for-jobs scandal dating back to his tenure as a cabinet member in the Jayalalithaa government. His arrest, which took place in June, was executed by the Enforcement Directorate on money laundering charges. This arrest had triggered a massive political controversy, including a highly publicized clash between Chief Minister MK Stalin and Governor RN Ravi over the latter's controversial attempt to remove Balaji from his ministerial position.



Just last month, the court had extended Senthil Balaji's judicial custody until September 15. This decision was made prior to the Supreme Court's dismissal of appeals challenging a Madras High Court ruling that upheld his arrest.

Currently, Senthil Balaji holds the position of a minister without a specific portfolio, as he was retained in the Tamil Nadu cabinet by Chief Minister Stalin as a show of support. However, the Madras High Court had expressed reservations about this decision. In a recent statement, the High Court suggested that Mr. Stalin should reconsider his stance, emphasizing that "political compulsion cannot outweigh public morality, the requirements of good governance, and Constitutional morality," as articulated by a bench led by Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala.

Furthermore, the High Court referenced a Supreme Court judgment, which suggested that a Chief Minister, and even the Prime Minister, should carefully consider including individuals in their cabinet who face criminal charges that have been framed by a criminal court.

"In the present case, V Senthil Balaji is a minister without a portfolio, meaning... no work is allotted to him... no purpose is served by just ceremonially retaining him as a minister," the bench had emphasized.

Senthil Balaji's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate had been marked by dramatic circumstances. Following extensive questioning, he was taken into custody and immediately hospitalized due to chest pain complaints. Visuals of him in distress, both in the ambulance and while being transported to the hospital, had circulated widely. Subsequently, an angiogram was performed, and he was advised to undergo cardiac bypass surgery.

Amidst these events, DMK leader PK Sekar Babu alleged that his party colleague had been subjected to torture, pointing out, "There is a swelling near his ear... doctors say there is a variation in ECG... these are symptoms of torture."

Mr. Balaji's arrest followed extensive raids at properties owned by him across Tamil Nadu. The Income Tax Department had initiated its own investigations, focusing on allegations that he had accepted bribes between 2011 and 2015 from individuals seeking jobs within the state transport department.