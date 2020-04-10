Tamil Nadu Police paint vehicles violating lockdown

Chennai : Tamil Nadu Police in Salem district on Thursday started giving a dash of yellow paint on the front and back fenders of vehicles as a measure to restrict their movement.

According to police, people continue to flout the lockdown restrictions and come out on the roads in their vehicles on one pretext or other.

Police said, vehicle having a dash of yellow paint can be seen on the roads only after five days.

If such vehicles are seen before five days, the cases will be registered against the owners and the police would seize the automobile. It will take a long time for the vehicle owners to get their vehicles released.

A police official said on Friday a differeTamil Nadu Police, Lockdown, Chennaint colour paint will be used to mark the vehicle on the road. For seven days different colours will be used.