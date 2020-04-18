Tamil Nadu police to release seized vehicles

Chennai : Tamil Nadu police have decided to release the vehicles seized from riders for violating the lockdown regulations.

According to a circular issued by the Director General of Police (DGP) the seized vehicles will be released from Friday onwards.

Police said the owners will get a message on their mobile phones on the date and time of their vehicle's release.

The owners have to bring the original registration certificate/driving licence and copy of the First Information Report (FIR).

The police seized about 1.8 lakh vehicles in the state and arrested about two lakh persons and later let out on bail for violating the lockdown orders.