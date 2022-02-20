Tamil Nadu records 61% voting in urban local body

Chennai: Tamil Nadu recorded 61 per cent voting in the urban local body polls to elect more than 12,500 members to the 640 urban local bodies.

Chennai district however, recorded the least percentage with only 43.9 per cent.



While polling on Saturday was brisk in town panchayats and municipalities, in corporation it was sluggish. Madurai recorded 52.73 per cent turnout while Tiruppur district registered overall polling of 60.66 per cent and the Coimbatore corporation recorded 55.81 per cent polling.



Tamil Nadu Director General of Police, C. Sylendra Babu while speaking to IANS said: "Polling was by and large peaceful barring a few minor incidents. Patrolling and police pickets helped in maintaining law and order in the state during the elections. The elections this time were much more peaceful compared to the last Urban polls. Cameras were installed not only at booths but in surrounding areas as well."

He said that in the previous Urban polls, six murders had taken place in the state and this election was comparatively very peaceful.

Counting of votes will take place on February 22 at 268 centres across the state.



The two Dravidian majors, the ruling DMK and the opposition AIADMK raised allegations and counter-allegations stating that money and gifts were distributed to voters to ensure ballots.

The AIADMK has raised a complaint with the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission alleging booth capture by the DMK and demanded re-polling at 26 booths in the corporation.

In Cuddalore town, there was a minor issue when a group of people demanded voting rights after the scheduled 5 p.m. and police used mild force to disperse the crowd.