Tanker mafia running on Har side of Yamuna river

New Delhi : A day after the Supreme Court slammed the AAP government over tanker mafia in water-scarce national capital, the Delhi government claimed they were operational on the Haryana side of the Yamuna river over which the Delhi Jal Board has no jurisdiction.

In an affidavit filed before the top court, the Delhi government said water tankers are needed to cater to areas not connected to water supply lines or where the supply is inadequate. It said the total water supplied by the Delhi Jal Board and private tankers in the city is around 5-6 million gallons per day which constitutes only 0.5 per cent of total supply.

"DJB has been trying to improve the availability of water tankers so that even private tankers can be replaced by public tankers. Multiple letters have been written by the Petitioner Government to the Lieutenant-Governor of Delhi (who is at present in charge for ensuring action). "The tanker mafia is operational on the Haryana side of the Yamuna river over which DJB has no jurisdiction," it said. Highlighting the steps taken taken by the Delhi government to stop water wastage, it said it has reduced losses in water transmission from Haryana to Delhi from 30 per cent to 5 per cent.

As parts of Delhi grappled with acute water shortage, the SC directed the city government to approach the Upper Yamuna River Board (UYRB) for additional supply after Himachal Pradesh took a sharp U-turn and said it does not have surplus water to spare.

Exhausted women and children could be seen walking long distances and standing and sitting in serpentine queues for a few buckets of water that tankers would bring. Many would return home with not enough water to cook a meal or quench their thirst.