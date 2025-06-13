Tata announces Rs 1cr compensation

New Delhi: In the wake of the tragic Air India Flight 171 crash in Gujarat, the Tata Group has announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore each for the victims and their families. The crash, which has left the nation in mourning, has prompted an outpouring of grief and solidarity from across the country.

N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, expressed anguish over the incident, staying, Furthermore, the Tata Group has committed to covering the medical expenses of those injured in the crash.