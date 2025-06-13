  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

Tata announces Rs 1cr compensation

Tata announces Rs 1cr compensation
x
Highlights

New Delhi: In the wake of the tragic Air India Flight 171 crash in Gujarat, the Tata Group has announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore each for the...

New Delhi: In the wake of the tragic Air India Flight 171 crash in Gujarat, the Tata Group has announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore each for the victims and their families. The crash, which has left the nation in mourning, has prompted an outpouring of grief and solidarity from across the country.

N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, expressed anguish over the incident, staying, Furthermore, the Tata Group has committed to covering the medical expenses of those injured in the crash.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick