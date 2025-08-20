TCS Layoffs Spark Protest in Chennai: Union Warns 30,000 Jobs at Risk

The Union of IT & ITES Employees (UNITE) held a protest in Chennai on Tuesday. The protest was against Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) for cutting jobs.

According to UNITE, TCS is removing around 12,000 mid and senior staff. These workers are being replaced with freshers who are paid much less (about 80%–85% lower). The union warned that in total, 30,000–40,000 people may lose jobs.

UNITE said TCS should train and reskill employees instead of removing them. They pointed out that TCS made ₹2.55 lakh crore in revenue, had a 24.3% profit margin, and paid ₹45,588 crore as dividend — yet it is still cutting jobs.

The union also said that top bosses get very high salary hikes, but normal employees are denied fair pay. They criticized the government for being silent and still giving TCS public contracts.