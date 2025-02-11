Teachers who help students in copying will be dismissed: Maha CM

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis cracked the whip on Tuesday and announced that the recognition of exam centres where mass copying was found during the 10th and 12th examinations would be permanently cancelled while teachers and staff who help students in copying would be dismissed.

Fadnavis, who chaired the weekly Cabinet meeting here, interacted with all the district collectors and police officers of the state regarding the preparation and actions taken for the copy-free examinations.

The class 12th examination, which started on Monday, will be held at 3,373 exam centres till March 18 while the class 10th examination will be held from February 21 to March 17.

The Chief Minister has instructed that Section 163 of the Indian Civil Protection Code should be strictly implemented in the examination centre areas.

In addition, he directed that unauthorised persons should be completely prohibited from entering the examination centres and within 100 meters, students should be careful not to carry any kind of copying material (books, notes, mobile phones) while entering the examination centres.

He said that the flying squads would have to focus on the effective implementation of copy-free examinations.

He also directed that a special team should be appointed by the District Collectors at every examination centre and that team should reach there one hour before the commencement of the examination.

The special team will have to remain there until the answer sheets are submitted to the custodian after the examination is over.

The Chief Minister asked the administration to appoint efficient and senior officers in such special teams.

Further, the Chief Minister has directed the district collectors to monitor round the clock the sensitive examination centres through drone cameras and video cameras and they should be operational in all talukas.

He further instructed that the District Collector should appoint a Head of Department and Deputy Collector for each taluka to monitor the sensitive examination centres and the drone and video cameras are functional.