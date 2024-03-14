  • Menu
Team CJI felicitates cook’s daughter to pursue law in US

Highlights

All the judges gave a standing ovation to Pragya; We know Pragya has managed something on her own, but we will ensure she manages to get whatever is required: CJI

New Delhi: In a heart-warming gesture, Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and other Supreme Court judges on Wednesday felicitated Pragya, a law researcher and daughter of a cook, who scaled a mountain of challenges to bag scholarships to pursue masters in law at either the University of California or the University of Michigan in the US.

They all assembled at the judges’ lounge before the start of the day’s work and gave a standing ovation to Pragya, daughter of an obscure cook at the top court Ajay Kumar Samal. Pragya, whose appetite for pursuing a masters in law probably got whetted after seeing her father work on the hallowed premises of the Supreme Court, smiled a broad smile and folded her hands in gratitude as Justice Chandrachud gifted her three books on the Indian Constitution signed by all the judges of the apex court.

“We know Pragya has managed something on her own, but we will ensure she manages to get whatever is required... We expect that she should come back to serve the country,” Chandrachud said after felicitating the young lawyer.

Other judges wished her luck in her future endeavours. Chandrachud offered shawls to a beaming Samal and his wife, their eyes glinting with pride and hands folded in gratefulness. Touched by the endearing gesture of the chief justice and other judges of the court, the 25-year-old lawyer said Chandrachud was an inspiration for her. “With the live streaming of court hearings, everyone can watch him (Justice Chandrachud) speaking.

He encourages young lawyers and his words are like gems. He is my inspiration,” she told PTI.

Dreaming big might not have come easily to Pragya, herself a diamond in the rough. But now her dreams have taken wings.

