Teen murdered by friends over relationship

New Delhi: A teenager was allegedly drugged and murdered by two friends over his relationship with a cousin of one of the accused in New Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

The victim’s body was recovered from the Munak Canal in outer north Delhi.

The deceased, identified as Ankit (18), a resident of Sadar Bazar, had been reported missing from the Gulabi Bagh area since November 18.

His body was found on November 22 near the Haiderpur Water Treatment Plant after a PCR call was received. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Hareshwar Swami said the victim’s hands and feet were tied with shoelaces and a handkerchief was found around his neck. Three sharp injuries were also visible on his head. A case has been registered under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

The investigation gained momentum following the arrest of one of the accused, 23-year-old Ashish, by the Special Cell in Rohini on an unrelated matter. During questioning, Ashish confessed to the killing. His accomplice, Vishal Dhilod, also 23, was subsequently arrested.

According to investigators, the murder was motivated by a personal dispute. Ashish was allegedly upset over Ankit’s relationship with his cousin despite several warnings to stay away.

On the day of the incident, the accused allegedly lured Ankit to the Tikri Kalan Metro Station.

They then took him on a scooter to a house in Gaddha Colony. The police said the duo drugged Ankit, tied his limbs and assaulted him with a sharp-edged weapon.