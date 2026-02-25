CBSE Class 10 Science Exam Analysis: Paper Rated Easy to Moderate

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Class 10 Science (086) examination on February 25, 2026. The three-hour paper was held for 80 marks and included internal choices across sections.

According to Dr. Shikha Sharma, Head of the Science Department at Silverline Prestige School, the question paper featured a balanced mix of competency-based and moderate-level questions designed to assess students’ application of concepts.

She noted that the overall difficulty level of the paper was average, with several questions aligned with the CBSE sample papers. A few questions were direct and straightforward, allowing students to respond with confidence.

The multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and competency-based items were described as moderate in difficulty, with some requiring careful reading and analytical thinking. The structure of the paper ensured a balanced evaluation of knowledge and understanding.

Students reportedly completed the examination within the allotted time and expressed satisfaction with the level of difficulty. Across different sets, the paper was considered easy to moderate, offering a fair assessment of students’ conceptual clarity and preparation.