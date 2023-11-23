Teen Stabbed 17-Year-Old Boy 60 Times In Delhi Over Money Dispute

According to police on Wednesday, in the Welcome neighbourhood of northeast Delhi, a teenager stabbed a 17-year-old boy at least 60 times, attempted to sever his neck, kicked his head, and dragged his blood-soaked body around a narrow bylane while occasionally breaking into a dance during the frenzied attack. The horrific murder took place in front of CCTV cameras.

The 16-year-old suspect was reportedly captured on Wednesday morning and charged with murder, according to the police. Officers confirmed that the boy, a school dropout, was drunk at the time of the Tuesday night murder. He resides with his parents, who work for a living every day.

The victim was recognised as living with his mother, a domestic helper, in the neighbouring town of Jafrabad. Police said the victim is a minor, thus they withheld his name.

The two were believed to be strangers by the investigators. In Janta Mazdoor Colony in Welcome, the suspect approached the victim and demanded ₹350 in order to purchase biryani. When the child refused, the 16-year-old tried to rob him, which resulted in a fight. According to authorities, the suspect then choked the victim until he passed out.

The remainder of the murder was depicted in graphic detail on footage shot by CCTV cameras placed throughout the neighbourhood.

The murder occurred at approximately 10.20 p.m., and the footage shows the perpetrator dragging the victim's lifeless body into a narrow neighbourhood bylane with residences on each side.

He then starts repeatedly stabbing the victim in the face, ears, and side of the neck. Every now and again the youngster stops and looks up, as if he's trying to shoo people to his left.

He starts stabbing the youngster once again before turning to face his right and leaving the frame while seeming to talk to someone. The victim's head now moves, indicating that he may still be alive. But a few seconds later, the victim is back, stabbing away.

After a brief pause, the 17-year-old stamps the victim's back before kicking him in the head. He then kneels and repeatedly slashes across his neck before digging his knife and twisting.

After stabbing the youngster about thirty times, the suspect appears to go into a brief, frantic dance around one and a half minutes into the video.

He pushes the boy's body aside. The victim is no longer in the frame, but the perpetrator is still seen repeatedly stabbing. The victim is subsequently pulled out of the bylane by the child, who is grabbing him by the hair, around 12 seconds later.

The youngster was then taken to GTB Hospital by locals, where doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival.

Police were able to identify and capture the offender thanks to this CCTV footage.

According to Joy Tirkey, deputy commissioner of police for the northeast, the two lads had never before interacted.

They encountered one another in the colony of Janta Mazdoor. The suspect attempted to rob the victim when he refused to give up the ₹350 he was carrying, the victim stated.

The 17-year-old was then choked by him. Tirkey continued that the child repeatedly stabbed the victim till he fell, then escaped with the ₹350 cash, leaving him to die. He claimed the youngster had stabbed him about sixty times.

Additionally, the police attested to the fact that a few neighbours attempted to step in but were frightened off by the victim. He further added tgat during the attack, the boy was intoxicated.