Just In
Teenager From Uttar Pradesh Injured, Third Attack On Migrant Workers In A Week In Kashmir
- A 19-year-old teenager from Uttar Pradesh was injured in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Tral.
- This marks the third assault on migrant workers in the region within a week. Seven people were killed in a separate attack earlier.
A 19-year-old teenager from Uttar Pradesh, Shubham Kumar, was injured after terrorists opened fire on him in Jammu and Kashmir’s Tral region on Thursday morning. The attack, which took place in Batagund village, marks the third assault targeting migrant workers in Kashmir in just one week. Shubham sustained a bullet injury to his hand and has been hospitalized. His condition is reported as stable.
This incident follows a deadly attack on October 20, when terrorists killed seven individuals, including a doctor and six migrant workers, at a construction site in the Sonamarg area of Ganderbal district. The victims were part of a team working on the Z-Morh tunnel, connecting Gaganeer to Sonamarg.
The Resistance Front, a group linked to Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for this attack, according to sources. Just two days before, on October 18, another migrant worker, Ashok Chauhan from Bihar, was found dead with bullet wounds in Shopian’s Waduna area.