- Industrial production eases to 3.8% in Jan
- Woman’s suicide triggers political slugfest
- Tirupati: SVEEP activities to be intensified for voter awareness
- Retail inflation inches up to 5.09% in Feb
- Previous exports growth level this yr too: Goyal
- All is not well in YSRCP on Razole front
- Every rupee looted by YSRCP govt will be collected, says Ramesh
- Guj: Boat with Pak crew carrying drugs arrested
- Guntur: Corruption charge against minister
- Cong’s 2nd list for LS polls: Kamal Nath’s son to fight from Chhindwara
Tejas crashes in Jaisalmer in first incident involving indigenous LCA
Jaisalmer/New Delhi: A Tejas light combat aircraft (LCA) of the Indian Air Force crashed near a residential colony in Jaisalmer on Tuesday during an operational training sortie, the first such incident involving the indigenously-built jet since its induction around eight years back. There were no casualties.
The pilot ejected safely and a court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident, the IAF said in a brief statement. The crash took place around 100 km from the Pokhran desert in Rajasthan where a mega war game 'Bharat Shakti' witnessed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top military brass was underway.
