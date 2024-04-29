Telangana CM's first reaction after Delhi summons on fake video case

New Delhi : Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's initial comment came following Delhi Police's summons in the false video case involving Union Home Minister Amit Shah. On Monday (April 29, 2024), he stated at Kalaburagi, Karnataka: "Until now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah used the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and Income Tax Department to win elections." But now I've learned that the Delhi Police have also reached the Telangana Congress headquarters.

The Telangana CM also stated that someone posted something on social media, and they came to arrest the Telangana Congress President and the state's chief minister. This indicates Narendra Modi is now employing the Delhi Police to win elections. Nobody is going to be afraid of them.We will give them a stringent response.

The Delhi Police asked Revanth Reddy to join an inquiry on May 1, 2024, in connection with the alleged fabricated video of Amit Shah that was shared on social media. According to reports, the police have issued a notice to five members of the Telangana Congress unit, including the Telangana Chief Minister. During interrogation, Revanth Reddy has also been instructed to bring the phone with him that was allegedly utilized for disseminating the bogus video on 'X'.