Live
- Global advanced smartwatch market likely to see 15 pc annual growth in 2024
- Seven Japanese varsities sign MoUs with Jindal Global University
- Malavika Mohanan reveals her dream role
- Telangana CM's first reaction after Delhi summons on fake video case
- Sriramulu is doing politics of convenience: DCM D K Shivakumar
- Rainbow Children's Clinic and BirthRight Clinic Opens in Hennur, Bengaluru
- Priyadarshi to star in quirky romantic tale
- Sharvari Wagh steals spotlight with stunning appearance
- Director Malli Ankam unveils insights into Allari Naresh’s ‘Aa Okkati Adakku’
- Indian Official Accused Of Orchestrating Attack On Khalistani Terrorist In the US
Just In
Telangana CM's first reaction after Delhi summons on fake video case
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's initial comment came following Delhi Police's summons in the false video case involving Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
New Delhi : Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's initial comment came following Delhi Police's summons in the false video case involving Union Home Minister Amit Shah. On Monday (April 29, 2024), he stated at Kalaburagi, Karnataka: "Until now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah used the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and Income Tax Department to win elections." But now I've learned that the Delhi Police have also reached the Telangana Congress headquarters.
The Telangana CM also stated that someone posted something on social media, and they came to arrest the Telangana Congress President and the state's chief minister. This indicates Narendra Modi is now employing the Delhi Police to win elections. Nobody is going to be afraid of them.We will give them a stringent response.
The Delhi Police asked Revanth Reddy to join an inquiry on May 1, 2024, in connection with the alleged fabricated video of Amit Shah that was shared on social media. According to reports, the police have issued a notice to five members of the Telangana Congress unit, including the Telangana Chief Minister. During interrogation, Revanth Reddy has also been instructed to bring the phone with him that was allegedly utilized for disseminating the bogus video on 'X'.