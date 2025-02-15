Ten killed in ghastly road accident in Prayagraj

A serious road accident occurred in the Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh, resulting in the deaths of ten devotees and injuries to 19 others. The incident took place on Friday night on the highway connecting Prayagraj to Mirzapur, when a Bolero vehicle, carrying the devotees, collided with a speeding bus.

The devotees, hailing from Korba district in Chhattisgarh, were en route to the Maha Kumbh Mela to take a dip in the Sangam. Tragically, all ten occupants of the Bolero lost their lives at the scene. The injured, including passengers from the bus who were travelling from Rajgarh district in Madhya Pradesh on their way to Varanasi, have been admitted to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Ramnagar for immediate medical care.

Eyewitness accounts describe the harrowing moments leading up to the accident, with one bus passenger, Radmal, stating that many were asleep when the Bolero struck, causing a terrifying experience for those onboard.

The deceased have been identified as Ishwari Prasad Jaiswal, Santosh Soni, Bhagirathi Jaiswal, Somnath, Ajay Banjare, Saurabh Kumar Soni, Ganga Das Verma, Shiv Rajput, Deepak Verma, and Raju Sahu, all from Korba district. Authorities have begun notifying the families of the victims.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences via social media, offering sympathy to the bereaved families and assuring them of government support. He has instructed district authorities to facilitate immediate medical assistance for the injured.