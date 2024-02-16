Tensions Escalate At Punjab-Haryana Border As Police Disperse Farmers Amid Protests

Police resorted to the use of tear gas to disperse protesting farmers at the Punjab-Haryana border on Friday, as tensions escalated amid the ongoing farmers' agitation. Visuals captured from the Shambhu border depicted chaotic scenes as farmers hurriedly fled to evade the tear gas shells fired in their direction.



Tragically, amidst the commotion, a 63-year-old farmer participating in the protest at the Shambhu border succumbed to a heart attack. Identified as Gian Singh, he was rushed to the Civil Hospital in Punjab's Rajpura after complaining of chest pain, but was declared dead upon arrival at Rajindra Hospital in Patiala. Singh, hailing from Punjab's Gurdaspur district, had joined the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march at the Shambhu border just two days prior.

The farmers' protest, now in its fourth day, gained momentum as several unions announced a 'Bharat Bandh' from 6 am to 4 pm, followed by a 'chakka jam' across major Indian roads from 12 pm to 4 pm. In response, large gatherings were banned in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), with Section 144 imposed. Consequently, traffic disruptions were witnessed, particularly at the Gazipur border, where barricades were erected by the police in anticipation of the farmers' protest.

Despite a five-hour-long discussion between leaders of protesting farmers' unions and three Union ministers on Thursday, no breakthrough was achieved. The farmers reiterated their demands, including a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP), and expressed their intention to intensify the agitation until their demands were met. The Centre assured the restoration of several social media accounts of farmer union leaders allegedly suspended amid the protest.

The situation remains tense, with farmer unions intensifying their protest actions, including 'rail roko' calls and demonstrations at toll plazas. Meanwhile, the government has imposed strict security measures, including the ban on the entry of tractors and certain items into Delhi, as well as the prohibition of loudspeakers, in light of the ongoing farmers' protest.