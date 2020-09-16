Terror attacks reduced significantly post revocation of Article 370: G Kishan Reddy

The ongoing Monsoon session of parliament has been going on smoothly thanks to the wisdom of members in this unprecedented times of coronavirus. Moreover, the parliament session are being held with special arrangements as the coronavirus outbreak is rapidly growing in the country over 50 lakh cases. Meanwhile, over the questions raised by the members in both the houses have been answered by the cabinet ministers. In this backdrop, the minister of state for Home affairs G Kishan Reddy has given written reply to the house on various issues.

Briefing over the terrorists attacks in the state post revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, the minister said that the terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir have reduced significantly after August 5, 2019. He also produced Statistics before the house which states that 455 terror incidents happened before 5th August 2019 between 29.06.2018 to 04.08.2019 and 211 incidents after 5th August 2019 to 09.09.2020. "No major terror attack took place in the hinterland of the country during the period from 05.08.2019 to 09.09.2020," G Kishan Reddy said in a written reply.



He further said that the as per NIA investigations, that Islamic State (IS) is most active in Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.



On the other hand, when questioned about whether recommendations on Assam Accord has been submitted by Panel to Govt, Kishan Reddy said that the High-Level Committee constituted by MHA on Clause 6 of Assam Accord submitted its report to Assam Govt and asserted that the recommendations are under examination of State Govt.

