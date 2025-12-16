Terrorism, Food Security On Agenda: Modi in Jordan to boost bilateral ties

Amman: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Jordan on Monday, his first stop in a three-nation tour that also includes Ethiopia and Oman, for his first full-fledged bilateral visit to the country amid the turmoil in West Asia. Modi will meet King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein on Tuesday.

Jordan is a significant trading partner for India and political ties have deepened in recent years. A moderate Islamic nation, Jordan has positioned itself as a bulwark against radicalisation, extremism and terrorism. The country is also playing an important role in the West Asia peace process.

New Delhi and Amman are likely to discuss a common position in dealing with terrorism as a global challenge. The terrorist attack in Australia’s Bondi Beach will inevitably come up during the discussions, sources said. Also on the discussion agenda are the Gaza peace plan, India’s food security needs and defence.

India is Jordan’s fourth-largest trading partner, with bilateral trade worth $2.875 billion in 2023-24. India imports a significant amount of fertiliser from the country — making it a key part of India’s food security push — and has also invested in the potash and phosphate sectors there. There is further potential for such investments to secure India’s requirements.

The Jordan India Fertilizer Company, a joint venture between IFFCO India and the Jordan Phosphates Mines Company, was set up with an investment of $860 million and produces and exports phosphoric acid to India. The JV is a major source of phosphoric acid for India.

In terms of investment, more than 15 garment companies, owned by NRIs, with a cumulative investment of $500 million are located in the Qualified Industrial Zones. India and Jordan also signed an MoU on defence cooperation in 2018.